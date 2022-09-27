SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) posted a -16.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $14.85, down -4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.55 and dropped to $14.38 before settling in for the closing price of $15.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SD has traded in a range of $9.07-$29.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -15.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 140.30%. With a float of $36.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.67, operating margin of +58.16, and the pretax margin is +69.12.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of SandRidge Energy Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +69.12 while generating a return on equity of 62.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -44.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00

Technical Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Looking closely at SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s (SD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.50. However, in the short run, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.24. Second resistance stands at $15.98. The third major resistance level sits at $16.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.90.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 564.63 million has total of 36,742K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 168,880 K in contrast with the sum of 116,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,760 K and last quarter income was 48,490 K.