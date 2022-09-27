Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) average volume reaches $2.76M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock priced at $0.5251, down -8.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.4802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. SHIP’s price has ranged from $0.49 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.40%. With a float of $164.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Looking closely at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6415, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9383. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5200. Second resistance stands at $0.5499. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5698. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4702, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4503. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4204.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 83.17 million, the company has a total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 153,110 K while annual income is 41,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,850 K while its latest quarter income was 5,940 K.