SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) last year’s performance of -10.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 26, 2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) trading session started at the price of $258.52, that was -4.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $264.76 and dropped to $246.36 before settling in for the closing price of $258.80. A 52-week range for SEDG has been $200.86 – $389.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 52.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $54.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3964 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,538,732. In this transaction VP, Core Technologies of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $307.75, taking the stock ownership to the 162,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s VP,GC&Corporate Secretary sold 3,219 for $306.46, making the entire transaction worth $986,484. This insider now owns 10,684 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.27) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.52% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.85.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $303.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $282.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $259.49 in the near term. At $271.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $277.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $234.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $222.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

There are 55,387K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.42 billion. As of now, sales total 1,964 M while income totals 169,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 727,770 K while its last quarter net income were 15,080 K.