Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) with a beta value of 1.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 26, 2022, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) opened at $23.86, lower -4.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.29 and dropped to $22.88 before settling in for the closing price of $24.00. Price fluctuations for SPR have ranged from $23.05 to $53.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -10.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $104.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.68, operating margin of -11.00, and the pretax margin is -14.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 14,775. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 18,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $31.91, making the entire transaction worth $15,955. This insider now owns 18,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -13.68 while generating a return on equity of -82.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Looking closely at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.20. However, in the short run, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.84. Second resistance stands at $24.77. The third major resistance level sits at $25.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.02.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,138K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,953 M according to its annual income of -540,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,258 M and its income totaled -122,200 K.