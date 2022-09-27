T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) kicked off at the price of $0.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 26, 2022, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) opened at $0.1024, lower -7.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1038 and dropped to $0.0944 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for TTOO have ranged from $0.09 to $1.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.60% at the time writing. With a float of $344.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.54 million.

The firm has a total of 182 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.21, operating margin of -153.16, and the pretax margin is -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 4,767. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 152,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 10,600 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $5,183. This insider now owns 10,600 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -175.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T2 Biosystems Inc., TTOO], we can find that recorded value of 25.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 16.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3053. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1030. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1081. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1124. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0936, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0893. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0842.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

There are currently 352,543K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,060 K according to its annual income of -49,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,910 K and its income totaled -18,030 K.