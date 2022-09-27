Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is expecting -14.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.83, plunging -5.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.86 and dropped to $7.575 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Within the past 52 weeks, VIV’s price has moved between $7.43 and $11.69.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.50%. With a float of $436.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

The firm has a total of 34000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +12.80, and the pretax margin is +13.27.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.10% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Telefonica Brasil S.A., VIV], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.96. The third major resistance level sits at $8.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.21.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.15 billion based on 1,676,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,159 M and income totals 1,156 M. The company made 2,404 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 154,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.