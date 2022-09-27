The Lion Electric Company (LEV) posted a -17.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 26, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $2.97, lower -4.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Price fluctuations for LEV have ranged from $2.92 to $14.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $82.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 56.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 1.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.03 in the near term. At $3.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.55.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are currently 190,003K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 548.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,710 K according to its annual income of -43,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,520 K and its income totaled 37,510 K.