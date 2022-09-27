Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) volume exceeds 5.34 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

September 26, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) trading session started at the price of $0.11, that was 3.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for TMBR has been $0.09 – $0.94.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 54.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.60%. With a float of $128.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) saw its 5-day average volume 4.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1470, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2778. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1223 in the near term. At $0.1293, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1345. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1049. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0979.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are 132,451K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.04 million. As of now, sales total 890 K while income totals -10,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 80 K while its last quarter net income were -3,070 K.