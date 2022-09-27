TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) stock priced at $1.09, down -7.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.984 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. TMC’s price has ranged from $0.79 to $5.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -174.30%. With a float of $112.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.12 million.

In an organization with 31 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 60,889. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 50,686 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 363,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director bought 6,250,000 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $5,000,000. This insider now owns 51,955,976 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TMC the metals company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4786. However, in the short run, TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0920. Second resistance stands at $1.1740. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9560, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9020. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8200.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 246.29 million, the company has a total of 227,158K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -141,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,380 K.