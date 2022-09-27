Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) stock priced at $45.35, down -5.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.20 and dropped to $42.92 before settling in for the closing price of $45.42. TREX’s price has ranged from $44.40 to $140.98 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 20.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $109.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2074 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.47, operating margin of +26.81, and the pretax margin is +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 640,276. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,795 shares at a rate of $133.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,508 for $127.89, making the entire transaction worth $448,638. This insider now owns 61,152 shares in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Trex Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

The latest stats from [Trex Company Inc., TREX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.31. The third major resistance level sits at $48.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.58.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.74 billion, the company has a total of 110,263K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,197 M while annual income is 208,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 386,250 K while its latest quarter income was 88,920 K.