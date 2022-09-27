Under Armour Inc. (UAA) average volume reaches $6.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.61, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.75 and dropped to $7.52 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Within the past 52 weeks, UAA’s price has moved between $7.44 and $27.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 161.90%. With a float of $385.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.86% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Looking closely at Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.73. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.71. Second resistance stands at $7.85. The third major resistance level sits at $7.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.25.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.30 billion based on 455,236K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,683 M and income totals 360,060 K. The company made 1,349 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.