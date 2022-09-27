VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) 20 Days SMA touches -16.52%: The odds favor the bear

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $0.1593, down -6.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.168 and dropped to $0.145 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has traded in a range of $0.14-$2.98.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -2.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 38 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.12 million, its volume of 4.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 341.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2328, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0699. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1644 in the near term. At $0.1777, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1874. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1414, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1317. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1184.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.25 million has total of 206,836K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310 K and last quarter income was -19,780 K.