WW International Inc. (WW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 269,450 K

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $4.37, down -6.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.535 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Over the past 52 weeks, WW has traded in a range of $4.28-$21.97.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.80%. With a float of $53.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,356,340. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,420 shares at a rate of $25.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.42, making the entire transaction worth $104,179. This insider now owns 70,921 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WW International Inc.’s (WW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.39 in the near term. At $4.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.52.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 289.25 million has total of 70,384K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,212 M in contrast with the sum of 66,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 269,450 K and last quarter income was -4,620 K.