$1.78M in average volume shows that America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is heading in the right direction

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $17.28, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.59 and dropped to $17.225 before settling in for the closing price of $17.19. Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has traded in a range of $16.42-$22.65.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 144.80%. With a float of $13.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 179942 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.86% during the next five years compared to 52.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., AMX], we can find that recorded value of 2.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.74. The third major resistance level sits at $17.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.80.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.07 billion has total of 3,195,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,564 M in contrast with the sum of 9,348 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,859 M and last quarter income was 683,470 K.