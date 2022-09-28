-16.73% percent quarterly performance for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 27, 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) trading session started at the price of $44.36, that was -1.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.5275 and dropped to $42.625 before settling in for the closing price of $43.92. A 52-week range for CCEP has been $42.33 – $59.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 96.80%. With a float of $201.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stocks. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 55.93%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.29 million, its volume of 1.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.44 in the near term. At $45.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

There are 456,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.61 billion. As of now, sales total 16,283 M while income totals 1,162 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,794 M while its last quarter net income were 134,000 K.