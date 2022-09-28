$2.04M in average volume shows that Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is heading in the right direction

On September 27, 2022, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) opened at $23.69, lower -1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.81 and dropped to $22.86 before settling in for the closing price of $23.33. Price fluctuations for VNO have ranged from $23.08 to $47.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 128.80% at the time writing. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3224 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of +15.00, and the pretax margin is +12.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 2.76.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -24.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 2.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.62 in the near term. At $24.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.72.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are currently 191,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,589 M according to its annual income of 176,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 453,490 K and its income totaled 65,950 K.