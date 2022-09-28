A look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) stock priced at $73.29, up 1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.87 and dropped to $72.36 before settling in for the closing price of $72.20. LYB’s price has ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 294.90%. With a float of $254.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,758,485. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 33,880 shares at a rate of $110.94, taking the stock ownership to the 39,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,640 for $111.44, making the entire transaction worth $294,204. This insider now owns 7,020 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.57% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.46, a number that is poised to hit 3.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Looking closely at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.83. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.98. Second resistance stands at $74.68. The third major resistance level sits at $75.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.96.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.57 billion, the company has a total of 326,206K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,173 M while annual income is 5,610 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,838 M while its latest quarter income was 1,644 M.