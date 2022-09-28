A major move is in the offing as The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) market cap hits 115.11 billion

On September 27, 2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) opened at $62.33, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.56 and dropped to $61.07 before settling in for the closing price of $61.84. Price fluctuations for TD have ranged from $58.64 to $86.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89464 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.49) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.70 while generating a return on equity of 14.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.65% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.85, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.22 million, its volume of 1.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.32 in the near term. At $63.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.34.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,814,320K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,288 M according to its annual income of 11,371 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,396 M and its income totaled 2,498 M.