Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 664,000 K

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.99, soaring 3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.70 and dropped to $32.80 before settling in for the closing price of $32.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ALSN’s price has moved between $32.55 and $42.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.50%. With a float of $95.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.75, operating margin of +27.85, and the pretax margin is +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 2,768,256. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company sold 69,110 shares at a rate of $40.06, taking the stock ownership to the 158,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 134,443 for $38.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,240,104. This insider now owns 227,878 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.17) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.43% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.94 in the near term. At $34.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.14.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.34 billion based on 96,245K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,402 M and income totals 442,000 K. The company made 664,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 122,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.