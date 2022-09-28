AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 196,060 K

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) stock priced at $1.40, down -3.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. AMTD’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $12.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.60%. With a float of $152.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMTD IDEA Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

The latest stats from [AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.28 million was inferior to 5.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 194.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 288.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1326, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4889.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 506.04 million, the company has a total of 245,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 196,060 K while annual income is 157,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 430,149 K while its latest quarter income was 410,629 K.