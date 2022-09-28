Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.84%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $82.69, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.29 and dropped to $80.43 before settling in for the closing price of $81.51. Within the past 52 weeks, ADM’s price has moved between $59.42 and $98.88.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 52.50%. With a float of $557.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.51, operating margin of +5.01, and the pretax margin is +3.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 8,814. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $88.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 284,531 for $91.20, making the entire transaction worth $25,948,970. This insider now owns 412,842 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.71) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +3.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.60 in the near term. At $84.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.65. The third support level lies at $76.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.76 billion based on 560,562K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 85,249 M and income totals 2,709 M. The company made 27,284 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,236 M in sales during its previous quarter.