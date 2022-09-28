Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) posted a -25.41% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.52, plunging -6.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.345 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Within the past 52 weeks, FUV’s price has moved between $1.47 and $13.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -104.40%. With a float of $26.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 289 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Looking closely at Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6637. However, in the short run, Arcimoto Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4850. Second resistance stands at $1.5900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1350.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.29 million based on 38,780K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,390 K and income totals -47,560 K. The company made 1,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.