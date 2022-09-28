Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) kicked off at the price of $27.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $28.26, down -3.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.33 and dropped to $27.09 before settling in for the closing price of $28.00. Over the past 52 weeks, AY has traded in a range of $27.95-$41.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -334.10%. With a float of $61.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 655 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.19, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +2.09.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 43.52%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -334.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Looking closely at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.35. However, in the short run, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.96. Second resistance stands at $28.76. The third major resistance level sits at $29.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.48.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.18 billion has total of 112,403K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,212 M in contrast with the sum of -30,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 307,830 K and last quarter income was 16,110 K.