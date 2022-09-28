Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 96,080 K

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) stock priced at $1.20, up 3.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2411 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. BTBT’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $14.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 91.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.40%. With a float of $75.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Digital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

The latest stats from [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 3.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5394, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2441. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2781. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3152. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1730, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1359. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1019.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 103.06 million, the company has a total of 82,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 96,080 K while annual income is 4,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,820 K while its latest quarter income was -18,120 K.