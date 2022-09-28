Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is expecting -15.79% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) stock priced at $92.99, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.45 and dropped to $90.27 before settling in for the closing price of $91.30. COF’s price has ranged from $90.85 to $174.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 420.00%. With a float of $379.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 53600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 60,564. In this transaction President, U.S. Card of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $100.94, taking the stock ownership to the 12,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Controller sold 322 for $108.85, making the entire transaction worth $35,050. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.96 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Capital One Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.79, a number that is poised to hit 5.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.79 million, its volume of 2.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 2.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.14 in the near term. At $94.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $96.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.78.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.71 billion, the company has a total of 383,818K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,033 M while annual income is 12,390 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,810 M while its latest quarter income was 2,031 M.