Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) stock priced at $12.29, up 2.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.57 and dropped to $12.11 before settling in for the closing price of $12.09. CPRX’s price has ranged from $5.00 to $17.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.10%. With a float of $96.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 713,940. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $11.90, taking the stock ownership to the 207,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 90,000 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,214,640. This insider now owns 267,442 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.62 in the near term. At $12.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.31 billion, the company has a total of 102,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140,830 K while annual income is 39,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 53,110 K while its latest quarter income was 21,620 K.