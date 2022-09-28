Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,139 M

On September 27, 2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) opened at $102.58, lower -3.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.59 and dropped to $97.53 before settling in for the closing price of $101.78. Price fluctuations for DLR have ranged from $100.32 to $178.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 15.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 491.90% at the time writing. With a float of $287.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.41 million.

In an organization with 3030 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.26, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +41.11.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 566,100. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $113.22, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 6,253 for $132.40, making the entire transaction worth $827,897. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +38.60 while generating a return on equity of 9.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 491.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.6 million. That was better than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.48.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.27. However, in the short run, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.70. Second resistance stands at $105.68. The third major resistance level sits at $107.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.58.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

There are currently 287,408K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,428 M according to its annual income of 1,709 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,139 M and its income totaled 63,430 K.