Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) last year’s performance of -43.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 27, 2022, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $10.37, higher 5.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.61 and dropped to $10.25 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $7.26 to $21.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 108.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 172.60% at the time writing. With a float of $126.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,040,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000,000 shares at a rate of $14.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,938 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $134,277. This insider now owns 35,519 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.26 million, its volume of 1.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.62 in the near term. At $10.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.90.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 126,474K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 439,440 K according to its annual income of 76,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 256,460 K and its income totaled 128,760 K.