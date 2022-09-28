ENPH (Enphase Energy Inc.) climbed 3.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $285.10, soaring 3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $294.80 and dropped to $282.04 before settling in for the closing price of $274.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ENPH’s price has moved between $113.40 and $324.84.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.80%. With a float of $132.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.20 million.

The firm has a total of 2260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.12, operating margin of +15.97, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 10,699,271. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 36,083 shares at a rate of $296.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,095,133 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 82,835 for $301.02, making the entire transaction worth $24,934,670. This insider now owns 1,131,216 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH], we can find that recorded value of 3.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.33.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 79.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $284.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $201.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $292.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $299.98. The third major resistance level sits at $305.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $279.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $274.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $266.87.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.15 billion based on 135,457K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,382 M and income totals 145,450 K. The company made 530,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 76,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.