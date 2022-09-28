ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) soared 5.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 27, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $4.22, higher 5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.68 and dropped to $4.17 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $2.59 to $28.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $82.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 993.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 55.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.62 in the near term. At $4.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.60.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 153,266K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 695.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 690 K and its income totaled -15,590 K.