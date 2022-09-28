Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) with a beta value of 0.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) stock priced at $19.92, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.02 and dropped to $19.481 before settling in for the closing price of $19.70. GPK’s price has ranged from $17.63 to $24.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.40%. With a float of $304.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 298,390. In this transaction EVP, Mills Division of this company sold 12,779 shares at a rate of $23.35, taking the stock ownership to the 44,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s SVP and President, EMEA sold 46,898 for $22.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,205. This insider now owns 84 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.51% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.86 million, its volume of 2.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 11.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.97 in the near term. At $20.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.20 billion, the company has a total of 307,828K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,156 M while annual income is 204,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,358 M while its latest quarter income was 66,000 K.