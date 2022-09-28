Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3369, plunging -10.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3398 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Within the past 52 weeks, HSDT’s price has moved between $0.33 and $14.84.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.50%. With a float of $26.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 80,205. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 238,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s President and CEO bought 8,868 for $0.54, making the entire transaction worth $4,828. This insider now owns 144,819 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

The latest stats from [Helius Medical Technologies Inc., HSDT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was inferior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 248.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6459, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5807. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3392. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3744. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4090. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2694, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2348. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1996.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.73 million based on 28,197K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 520 K and income totals -18,130 K. The company made 120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.