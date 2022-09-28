Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is -16.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 27, 2022, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) opened at $7.44, higher 1.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.63 and dropped to $7.38 before settling in for the closing price of $7.38. Price fluctuations for HLMN have ranged from $7.14 to $12.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.90% at the time writing. With a float of $192.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.13 million.

In an organization with 4212 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 104,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 17,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 12,347,733 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $123,477,330. This insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.93. However, in the short run, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.63. Second resistance stands at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. The third support level lies at $7.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

There are currently 194,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,426 M according to its annual income of -38,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 394,110 K and its income totaled 8,820 K.