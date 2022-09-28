HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is expecting 17.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) on September 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.86, soaring 3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.88 and dropped to $3.645 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. Within the past 52 weeks, HIVE’s price has moved between $2.82 and $28.00.

With a float of $81.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.25 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 9.55%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., HIVE], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 17.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 305.97 million based on 82,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,180 K and income totals 79,620 K. The company made 44,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -95,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.