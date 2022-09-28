Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 20 Days SMA touches -7.07%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) stock priced at $170.86. During the day, the shares moved up to $172.46 and dropped to $168.38 before settling in for the closing price of $170.07. HON’s price has ranged from $167.35 to $228.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.80%. With a float of $672.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $679.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 99000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.14, operating margin of +19.61, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 952,090. In this transaction SrVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,011 shares at a rate of $190.00, taking the stock ownership to the 43,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,000 for $194.52, making the entire transaction worth $7,780,800. This insider now owns 165,015 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.12 while generating a return on equity of 30.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Honeywell International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Looking closely at Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 7.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $188.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $191.99. However, in the short run, Honeywell International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $172.23. Second resistance stands at $174.38. The third major resistance level sits at $176.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.07.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.82 billion, the company has a total of 673,692K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,392 M while annual income is 5,542 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,953 M while its latest quarter income was 1,261 M.