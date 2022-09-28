InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 520 K

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $5.04, up 31.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.30 and dropped to $4.95 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Over the past 52 weeks, INM has traded in a range of $5.00-$59.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.90%. With a float of $0.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.63%, while institutional ownership is 5.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 12,659. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 14,160 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 59,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $7,276. This insider now owns 44,843 shares in total.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$14.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$5.5) by -$8.53. This company achieved a return on equity of -157.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -5.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 355.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.59. However, in the short run, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.36. Second resistance stands at $10.00. The third major resistance level sits at $11.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.66.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.80 million has total of 651K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,090 K in contrast with the sum of -18,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 520 K and last quarter income was -7,870 K.