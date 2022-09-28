Investors finally get a glimpse of Canaan Inc. (CAN) volume hitting the figure of 1.14 million.

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) stock priced at $3.19, up 3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.115 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. CAN’s price has ranged from $2.56 to $11.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 946.70%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 346 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.98, operating margin of +36.69, and the pretax margin is +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 946.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canaan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. The third support level lies at $2.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 572.97 million, the company has a total of 186,943K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 782,520 K while annual income is 313,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 246,740 K while its latest quarter income was 90,910 K.