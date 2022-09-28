Investors finally get a glimpse of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) volume hitting the figure of 3.39 million.

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) stock priced at $15.30, down -3.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.41 and dropped to $14.83 before settling in for the closing price of $15.52. PHG’s price has ranged from $15.44 to $48.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.20%. With a float of $873.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $884.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78831 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.29 in the near term. At $15.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.48. The third support level lies at $14.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.89 billion, the company has a total of 889,315K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,297 M while annual income is 3,927 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,445 M while its latest quarter income was -23,410 K.