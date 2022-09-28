Investors finally get a glimpse of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) volume hitting the figure of 1.02 million.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $33.34, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.55 and dropped to $31.38 before settling in for the closing price of $32.95. Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has traded in a range of $30.72-$53.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.00%. With a float of $108.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3269 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.58, operating margin of +25.68, and the pretax margin is +22.05.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 2,470,300. In this transaction President of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $35.29, taking the stock ownership to the 209,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CAO and General Counsel sold 25,000 for $46.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,155,000. This insider now owns 68,096 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.82 while generating a return on equity of 55.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

The latest stats from [Lazard Ltd, LAZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.74.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.80 billion has total of 112,766K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,193 M in contrast with the sum of 528,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 639,550 K and last quarter income was 95,480 K.