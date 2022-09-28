Investors finally get a glimpse of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) volume hitting the figure of 2.18 million.

On September 27, 2022, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) opened at $2.95, higher 2.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.02 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Price fluctuations for SLGC have ranged from $2.85 to $14.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.80% at the time writing. With a float of $158.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 320 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of -89.80, and the pretax margin is -107.25.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -107.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.04 in the near term. At $3.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. The third support level lies at $2.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

There are currently 183,453K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 564.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 81,630 K according to its annual income of -87,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,140 K and its income totaled -22,990 K.