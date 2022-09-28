Investors must take note of Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) performance last week, which was -9.94%.

On September 27, 2022, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) opened at $21.01, higher 4.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.47 and dropped to $20.9401 before settling in for the closing price of $20.45. Price fluctuations for ASAN have ranged from $16.19 to $145.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $54.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1666 workers is very important to gauge.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 41.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 6,942. In this transaction GC, Corporate Secretary of this company sold 303 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 168,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,754 for $23.60, making the entire transaction worth $112,204. This insider now owns 612,106 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

The latest stats from [Asana Inc., ASAN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.46 million was inferior to 4.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.16. The third major resistance level sits at $23.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.10. The third support level lies at $19.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are currently 191,761K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 378,440 K according to its annual income of -288,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 134,900 K and its income totaled -112,970 K.