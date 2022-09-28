Investors must take note of Compass Inc.’s (COMP) performance last week, which was -7.91%.

On September 27, 2022, Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) opened at $2.36, higher 1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.29 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. Price fluctuations for COMP have ranged from $2.23 to $14.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 102.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.80% at the time writing. With a float of $403.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $427.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.83, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -7.71.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 3,116. In this transaction President, Customer Success of this company sold 1,109 shares at a rate of $2.81, taking the stock ownership to the 302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 78,702 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $288,049. This insider now owns 328,555 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.70 while generating a return on equity of -67.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compass Inc. (COMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.46 in the near term. At $2.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. The third support level lies at $2.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

There are currently 429,960K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 981.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,421 M according to its annual income of -494,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,020 M and its income totaled -101,200 K.