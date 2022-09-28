JOBY (Joby Aviation Inc.) climbed 0.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $4.93, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.78 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $3.61-$10.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $345.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.27 million.

The firm has a total of 1124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 787,959. In this transaction CEO and Chief Architect of this company sold 157,428 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 54,252,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Head of Government Affairs sold 32,611 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $163,130. This insider now owns 35,727 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 39.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Joby Aviation Inc., JOBY], we can find that recorded value of 2.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.14. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.50.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.99 billion has total of 607,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -180,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -49,570 K.