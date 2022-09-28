Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,998 M

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) stock priced at $49.08, up 0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.84 and dropped to $48.46 before settling in for the closing price of $48.74. KNX’s price has ranged from $42.50 to $62.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 39.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 85.10%. With a float of $144.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.37 million.

In an organization with 27400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.88, operating margin of +14.82, and the pretax margin is +16.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 132,432. In this transaction EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $55.18, taking the stock ownership to the 19,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $54.37, making the entire transaction worth $108,741. This insider now owns 12,005 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.41 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.51% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.25 million. That was better than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.90. However, in the short run, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.87. Second resistance stands at $50.54. The third major resistance level sits at $51.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.87 billion, the company has a total of 160,665K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,998 M while annual income is 743,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,961 M while its latest quarter income was 219,490 K.