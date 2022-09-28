Last month’s performance of -1.03% for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is certainly impressive

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $17.18, up 0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.25 and dropped to $16.29 before settling in for the closing price of $16.29. Over the past 52 weeks, LBAI has traded in a range of $13.91-$20.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 64.00%. With a float of $61.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 681 workers is very important to gauge.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 18,740. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $18.74, taking the stock ownership to the 22,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 1,125 for $18.03, making the entire transaction worth $20,283. This insider now owns 26,476 shares in total.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.62 while generating a return on equity of 11.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s (LBAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI)

The latest stats from [Lakeland Bancorp Inc., LBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s (LBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.60. The third major resistance level sits at $17.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.68. The third support level lies at $15.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 64,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 279,680 K in contrast with the sum of 95,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 94,000 K and last quarter income was 29,120 K.