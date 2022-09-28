Last month’s performance of -25.75% for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is certainly impressive

On September 27, 2022, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) opened at $14.93, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.36 and dropped to $14.38 before settling in for the closing price of $14.53. Price fluctuations for APPS have ranged from $14.43 to $93.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 79.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.30% at the time writing. With a float of $95.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.82 million.

In an organization with 844 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.62. However, in the short run, Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.15. Second resistance stands at $15.75. The third major resistance level sits at $16.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.79. The third support level lies at $13.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

There are currently 98,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 747,600 K according to its annual income of 35,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 188,630 K and its income totaled 14,920 K.