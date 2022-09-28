Last month’s performance of -27.60% for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is certainly impressive

On September 27, 2022, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) opened at $2.36, lower -3.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.21 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for CYH have ranged from $2.32 to $15.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -7.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.80% at the time writing. With a float of $125.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 66000 employees.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,352,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 4,059,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 200,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000. This insider now owns 3,259,196 shares in total.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.75% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.37 in the near term. At $2.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. The third support level lies at $1.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

There are currently 134,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 323.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,368 M according to its annual income of 230,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,934 M and its income totaled -326,000 K.