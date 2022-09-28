Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American Express Company (AXP) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) stock priced at $139.44, up 0.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.38 and dropped to $136.10 before settling in for the closing price of $137.45. AXP’s price has ranged from $134.12 to $199.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 166.10%. With a float of $748.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $752.00 million.

The firm has a total of 64000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 667,355. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,005 shares at a rate of $166.63, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 48,160 for $178.38, making the entire transaction worth $8,590,632. This insider now owns 31,285 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Express Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Express Company, AXP], we can find that recorded value of 3.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.54.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $142.27. The third major resistance level sits at $144.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $131.32.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 105.12 billion, the company has a total of 749,748K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,663 M while annual income is 8,060 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,834 M while its latest quarter income was 1,964 M.