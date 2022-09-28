Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Dominion Energy Inc. (D) to new highs

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) kicked off on September 27, 2022, at the price of $76.21, down -2.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.23 and dropped to $73.97 before settling in for the closing price of $75.84. Over the past 52 weeks, D has traded in a range of $70.37-$88.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.70%. With a float of $831.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.05, operating margin of +24.02, and the pretax margin is +22.19.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 524,303. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $83.89, taking the stock ownership to the 110,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chair, President and CEO bought 3,180 for $78.40, making the entire transaction worth $249,325. This insider now owns 183,052 shares in total.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.96 while generating a return on equity of 9.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Looking closely at Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D), its last 5-days average volume was 3.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Dominion Energy Inc.’s (D) raw stochastic average was set at 10.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.07. However, in the short run, Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.52. Second resistance stands at $77.00. The third major resistance level sits at $77.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.00.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.18 billion has total of 832,503K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,964 M in contrast with the sum of 3,288 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,596 M and last quarter income was -453,000 K.