LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) with a beta value of 0.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 27, 2022, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) stock priced at $1.79, down -3.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. LX’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $6.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 288.70%. With a float of $38.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3896 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.24, operating margin of +28.64, and the pretax margin is +24.10.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.19%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.31 while generating a return on equity of 34.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Looking closely at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9884, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6395. However, in the short run, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8567. Second resistance stands at $1.9833. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4367.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.35 million, the company has a total of 183,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,786 M while annual income is 366,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360,230 K while its latest quarter income was 24,600 K.